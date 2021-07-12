WYPR Receives 'Best In Show' And Seven Other Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association Awards

WYPR was honored with eight Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association awards (CAPBA) at the association's July 10 virtual ceremony, including Best in Show—Radio for Sarah Y. Kim's story, "New Study Shows Exclusions of Blacks in Genomic Research.”

Other winning entries:

Outstanding Specialty Reporting: Sarah Y. Kim, "New Study Shows Exclusions of Blacks in Genomic Research”

Second place, Outstanding Specialty Reporting: Sarah Y. Kim, "Mass Evictions May Be Maryland's Next Public Health Crisis"

"Good job in balancing the economic and emotional hardships from the trenches in the 'War on COVID.'" -CAPBA judge

Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing Story: John Lee, "COVID-19 and the Baltimore County Schools”

This was a difficult category to judge because all of the entries and the coronavirus coverage were stellar. Great work by WYPR taking a deep dive into the effect of the pandemic on students, teachers, parents and staff. -CAPBA judge

Outstanding Public Affairs: Sheilah Kast, Melissa Gerr, and Maureen Harvie, "Racism: A Public Health Crisis?"

"Sheilah Kast did a good job of probing and digging out some really deep insights. For me it was the best segment out of all that I listened to in this competition." -CAPBA judge

Outstanding Enterprise Reporting: Rachel Baye, "Despite 'Universal Testing' at Juvenile Detention Centers, Few Have Had COVID-19 Tests"

"Great job on an important story that doesn't otherwise get told. Well-reported and thorough." -CAPBA judge

Outstanding Serious Feature: Rachel Baye, "Maryland Foster Children Stay in Hospitals Because They Have Nowhere Else to Go"

"A difficult story told with empathy and fairness. Well done." -CAPBA judge

Outstanding Use of Sound: Emily Sullivan, "Pulled Pork and Christmas Trees Go Hand in Hand"

Outstanding Light Feature: Emily Sullivan, "Pulled Pork and Christmas Trees Go Hand in Hand”

"I remember this story from hearing it on NPR, which is high praise. It has a lot of things going for it." -CAPBA judge

Second place, Outstanding Light Feature: John Lee, "Music in COVID-19: Cris Jacobs Live Streams"

"This is a good way to give us a feel for the struggles of musicians who have lost their ability to play in-person for people because of the pandemic. I especially like that the last half or so of the story was a montage of a thoughtful musician opening up and a variety of the music he plays." -CAPBA judge

Second place, Outstanding Talk Show: Tom Hall, Cianna Greaves, and Rob Sivak, "Midday With the Mayor"

"The interaction was useful and gave listeners a chance to hear the mayor's thoughts." -CAPBA judge

Second place, Outstanding Public Affairs: Tom Hall, Cianna Greaves, and Rob Sivak, "Midday Healthwatch With Dr. Leana Wen"

"A solid program about COVID vaccines with the former Baltimore city health commissioner." -CAPBA judge

Second place, Outstanding News Operation