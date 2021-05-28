WYPR's New Business Opportunity With WTMD: Frequently Asked Questions

What’s happening and why?

Public service broadcaster Your Public Radio (WYPR) 88.1FM announces plans to acquire WTMD 89.7 FM from Towson University. WTMD has been operated by Towson University Public Media, Inc., a non-profit organization, in affiliation with Towson University since 2014.

Towson University received a great deal of interest in the purchase of WTMD but was most excited about working with WYPR since it is a local community licensee with a proven track record and commitment to growing the beloved format of the station.

How will this benefit our community?

As a leader in public media in Baltimore, it was important to WYPR to preserve another public radio format in the same way we were born out of WJHU two decades ago. This community benefit will increase WYPR’s ability to serve our audiences with expanded news, journalism, music and cultural programming, while preserving WTMD’s license, music discovery format and service to the community.

What's going to happen to WTMD staff?

WYPR hopes to retain as many WTMD employees as possible.

What’s going to happen to the local music content?

WYPR is committed to serving our community with expanded music, arts and cultural programming, while preserving WTMD’s license, music discovery format and service.

Will WYPR 88.1FM and WTMD 89.7FM sound different?

WYPR will sound the same and intends to maintain the current format of WTMD 89.7FM. We plan to build on the investments made by Towson University and the success of WTMD, which provides a rich and unmatched music discovery platform with opportunities for Baltimore’s musicians and artists at its core.

When will changes happen?

We expect the acquisition to be complete by the end of August 2021. Our commitment is to keep the community informed of the process.

What will happen with my donation to WTMD?

Your WTMD membership will continue even as the station's ownership changes. With the unique offerings that WTMD and WYPR will be able to provide, housed under Your Public Radio, member dollars that flow into each station will generate the news and music content you have come to rely on from both stations.

This investment is a bit of a risk for WYPR. To be successful, we need WTMD and WYPR members to continue to support the stations and to help us find new members to grow the larger

organization. While there is some overlap in our audiences and memberships, we anticipate most financial supporters will donate to both formats.

If local, independent public media organizations are important to you, please consider increasing your support to both stations during the transition and beyond.

Your recent support of WTMD ensures that they can continue to be Baltimore’s trusted source for music and cultural programming while laying the groundwork for the two stations to come together. Towson University chose WYPR for this opportunity because of our commitment to keeping members and the programming first.

Do you have a question that was not addressed in the FAQ?

· Your questions regarding programming can be sent to WYPR’s Vice President and Director of Programming, Andy Bienstock at bienstock@wypr.org.

· Your questions regarding membership or financial contributions of support can be sent to WYPR’s Director of Development, Carolyn Jewell, at membership@wypr.org.

· If you are a member of the press, your questions can be directed to Amy Burke Friedman from PROFILES at afriedman@profilespr.com.

