WYPR Receives Two 2021 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

WYPR has been honored with two Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) 2021 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, in the categories of “Hard News” and “Large Market Radio Continuing Coverage.”

The “Hard News” winner: “Maryland Foster Children Stay in Hospitals Because They Have Nowhere Else To Go,” from reporter Rachel Baye, revealed the added trauma of Maryland’s hard-to-place foster children who are languishing in hospitals, because there is nowhere to place them.

The “Large Market Radio Continuing Coverage” winner: “Maryland Agencies Grapple with COVID-19 Outbreaks,” also from Baye, described the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on workers at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration and other state agencies.

Baye joined the WYPR news department in 2015 and covers Maryland government and politics for the station. Prior to WYPR, she was a reporter for the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization in Washington, D.C., and The Washington Examiner. Her work has also appeared in several national and regional outlets.

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news, honoring news organizations that demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism. As a Regional Murrow Award recipient, WYPR will advance to the National Murrow Award competition. National winners will be announced this summer.

The award-winning stories can be heard online through the WYPR website at:

Maryland Foster Children Stay in Hospitals Because They Have Nowhere Else To Go



Maryland Agencies Grapple with COVID-19 Outbreaks



WYPR is an NPR station serving Baltimore, the state of Maryland, and beyond. WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members. It is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. In addition to airing national and international radio features, WYPR excels in local programming including its news, public affairs, and cultural programs. WYPR is located at 88.1 FM on the radio dial and at 2216 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. As a listener-supported radio station, all contributions to the station are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. For more information, visit www.wypr.org or call 410-235-1660.

