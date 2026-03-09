DOJ releases additional Epstein files related to Trump
The Justice Department published more than 1,000 new pages to the public database on the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday. More than a dozen are related to allegations that President Trump sexually abused a minor, after an NPR investigation found dozens appeared to be missing from the public database.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR political reporter Stephen Fowler.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR