Shiffrin's Olympic win brings joy, U.S. men make history in cross-country
U.S. Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin finally medaled at the Winter Olympics, winning gold and breaking a long, agonizing streak of Olympic losses.
Copyright 2026 NPR
