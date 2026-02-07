Temperature check by voters in Minnesota
In the first electoral temperature check in Minnesota since President Trump launched Operation Metro Surge to ramp up immigration enforcement in the state, voters had a lot to say.
Copyright 2026 NPR
In the first electoral temperature check in Minnesota since President Trump launched Operation Metro Surge to ramp up immigration enforcement in the state, voters had a lot to say.
Copyright 2026 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate