2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

House Minority Whip on partial government shutdown and DHS funding

By Michel Martin
Published February 2, 2026 at 6:47 AM EST

Amid the partial government shutdown, we hear from House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., about funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR PoliticsMorning Edition
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin