2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Faith leaders in Memphis join together to support Afghan refugees

By Kathryn Fink,
Sarah McCammonSarah Robbins
Published February 1, 2026 at 4:59 PM EST

Two Memphis pastors, Stephen Cook and Latif Salar, are working to protect Afghan church members after the Trump administration halted asylum processing.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Sarah Robbins