Faith leaders in Memphis join together to support Afghan refugees
Two Memphis pastors, Stephen Cook and Latif Salar, are working to protect Afghan church members after the Trump administration halted asylum processing.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Two Memphis pastors, Stephen Cook and Latif Salar, are working to protect Afghan church members after the Trump administration halted asylum processing.
Copyright 2026 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate