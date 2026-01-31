2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
'Broadchurch' creator Chris Chibnall brings Agatha Christie's 'Seven Dials' to Netflix

By Scott Simon
Published January 31, 2026 at 8:05 AM EST

Series creator Chris Chibnall speaks to NPR's Scott Simon about the three-part Netflix miniseries "Agatha Christie's Seven Dials."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
