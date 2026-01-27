2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Police leaders ask the White House to convene a summit to discuss law enforcement policies

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 27, 2026 at 11:51 AM EST

The International Association of Chiefs of Police has asked the White House to convene federal, state and local law enforcement leaders for policy discussions, amid heightened tensions in Minneapolis and other U.S. cities.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with IACP President David Rausch about their appeal for de-escalation and a constructive path forward.

