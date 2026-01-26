Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., says he plans to vote 'no' on DHS funding bill
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., about why he plans to vote against a Department of Homeland Security funding bill.
