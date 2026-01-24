2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Netflix reboots 'Star Search'

By Chloe Veltman
Published January 24, 2026 at 7:28 AM EST

Netflix's "Star Search" reboot features host Anthony Anderson and judges Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jelly Roll and Chrissy Teigen. The original helped propel stars like Beyoncé and Britney Spears.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Chloe Veltman
Chloe Veltman is a correspondent on NPR's Culture Desk.