Groups worry that limiting paths to citizenship may reduce voter registration efforts
Each month, thousands of people across the country become U.S. citizens, and that new title comes with a new responsibility: the right to vote.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Each month, thousands of people across the country become U.S. citizens, and that new title comes with a new responsibility: the right to vote.
Copyright 2026 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate