2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Up First' nominated for best podcast in 2026 Golden Globes

By Hosts
Published December 9, 2025 at 4:43 AM EST

For the first time, the Golden Globes will give an award for the best podcast, and Morning Edition's companion podcast, "Up First," is among the inaugural nominees.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]