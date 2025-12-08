Hamas leader tells NPR group could lay down weapons in Gaza, with conditions
Hamas is changing its long-held position that its weapons are a red line, now saying it would be willing to lay down arms but with certain conditions.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Hamas is changing its long-held position that its weapons are a red line, now saying it would be willing to lay down arms but with certain conditions.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate