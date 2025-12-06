Inside the push to bring mental health care into American mosques
American Muslim communities are working to reduce stigma around therapy by bringing mental health services into mosques and making counseling easier to access.
Copyright 2025 NPR
American Muslim communities are working to reduce stigma around therapy by bringing mental health services into mosques and making counseling easier to access.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate