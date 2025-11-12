U.S. troops ramp their presence in Central and South America as President Maduro mobilizes forces
Venezuela continues to prepare its military in response to increasing regional presence of U.S. military in the region.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Venezuela continues to prepare its military in response to increasing regional presence of U.S. military in the region.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate