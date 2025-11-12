Democrats point fingers and share their dissent ahead of vote to end the shutdown
After a breakaway faction of Democratic senators supported a deal to end the government shutdown, some in the party expressed their discontent.
Copyright 2025 NPR
After a breakaway faction of Democratic senators supported a deal to end the government shutdown, some in the party expressed their discontent.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate