In Cameroon, the world's oldest leader claims victory -- again

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published October 27, 2025 at 4:03 PM EDT

Violence is escalating in Cameroon as Monday's election results confirm 92-year-old President Paul Biya, the world's longest-ruling leader, for another term.

Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.