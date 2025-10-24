2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A U.S. citizen detained by ICE is pushing to hold agents accountable

By Adrian Florido,
Tyler BartlamPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:07 PM EDT

NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with George Retes, a U.S. citizen who was detained by federal immigration officers in July while attempting to enter his workplace.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
Tyler Bartlam
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon