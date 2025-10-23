2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Meet the 'grue jay,' a new bird found in Texas

Published October 23, 2025 at 5:04 PM EDT

Researchers have found a new "grue jay" bird in South Texas, a hybrid between blue and gray jay birds that is likely the result of shifting weather patterns and climate change.

