Meet the 'grue jay,' a new bird found in Texas
Researchers have found a new "grue jay" bird in South Texas, a hybrid between blue and gray jay birds that is likely the result of shifting weather patterns and climate change.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Researchers have found a new "grue jay" bird in South Texas, a hybrid between blue and gray jay birds that is likely the result of shifting weather patterns and climate change.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate