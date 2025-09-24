2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Malnutrition-related diabetes gets a name

By Jonathan Lambert
Published September 24, 2025 at 3:56 PM EDT

Researchers are calling for greater recognition of an obscure form of malnutrition-related diabetes. This year, the International Diabetes Federation gave it an official classification.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jonathan Lambert
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Jonathan Lambert