Trump's 'Golden Share' in U.S. Steel

By Erika Beras
Published August 3, 2025 at 5:09 PM EDT

The iconic American company, U.S. Steel was sold to Nippon Steel in Japan earlier this summer. The terms of the deal give President Trump an outsized say in the future of U.S. Steel.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Erika Beras
Erika Beras (she/her) is a reporter and host for NPR's Planet Money podcast.