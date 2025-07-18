2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
The best new albums out July 18

By Stephen Thompson,
Chelsea O
Published July 18, 2025 at 1:10 AM EDT
British rapper, songwriter and producer Jim Legxacy released a mixtape, Black British Music (2025), that left our proverbial heads spinning.
XL Recordings
It's Friday and, boy, are we ready to put this week behind us. Luckily, distraction abounds, with a bunch of highly anticipated new albums hitting streaming services today.

Indie cult hero Alex G makes his major label debut on RCA Records. Jim Legxacy, one of British music's most creative mischief makers, released his first full-length record for the tastemaking XL Recordings label. Paramore drummer Zac Farro steps up to the microphone for his solo debut. Lord Huron — the atmospheric rock band behind one of Spotify's most streamed songs of all time — unveils its new album. And the duo of Rachika Nayar and Nina Keith released one of our favorite under-the-radar albums of the year under the moniker Disiniblud (and gave us one of the year's best press photos in the process 👇).

Keep scrolling to see our long list of albums out July 18 and listen to our New Music Friday episode, featuring guest Chelsea O of Buffalo/Toronto Public Media, wherever you get your podcasts.

The Starting Five

Disiniblud (pronounced "diz-knee-blood").
Allegra Messina / Domino
/
Domino
Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 Alex G, Headlights (Stream)

  • Recommended If You Like: Animal Collective, Mac DeMarco

💿 Jim Legxacy, Black British Music (2025) (Stream)

  • RIYL: A$AP Rocky, Fred again..

💿 Zac Farro (of Paramore), Operator (Stream)

  • RIYL: Paramore, AM Radio

💿 Lord Huron, The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1 (Stream)

  • RIYL: The Lumineers, Hozier

💿 Disiniblud (Rachika Nayar and Nina Keith), s/t (Stream)

  • RIYL: Julianna Barwick, Sigur Rós

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Lightning Round

Two Shell.
Metty Unuabona / Young
/
Young
Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Cam, All Things Light

💿 Forth Wanderers, The Longer This Goes On

💿 Jess Ribeiro, Mixtape

💿 Billie Marten, Dog Eared

💿 Two Shell, Iicons

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.

The Long List

Jessie Murph.
/ Columbia
/
Columbia
For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Pop

  • Jessie Murph, Sex Hysteria
  • Samora Pinderhughes, BLACK SPRING
  • Alex Warren, You'll Be Alright, Kid
  • Fletcher, Would You Still Love Me If You Really Knew Me?
  • Avalon, permanent californian EP
  • Elijah Waters, Violence!
  • Jackson Wang, Magicman 2
  • John K, SALT + LIGHT

Country/Folk/Americana

  • Jade Bird, Who Wants to Talk About Love
  • Dylan Gossett, Westward
  • Doke, Fowler and Veale, Deadwood Guitar Sessions: Volume One
  • Trisha Yearwood, The Mirror
  • Koko Taylor, Crown Jewels
  • Dominique Adams, To Keep
  • Alex Williams, Space Brain
  • Niko Moon, AMERICAN PALM
  • The Maes, Abreast

Electronic/Out There

  • Slikback, Attrition
  • rRoxymore, Juggling Dualities
  • Håvard Volden, Small Lives
  • KILN, Lemon Borealis
  • DJ Haram, Beside Myself
  • Jamie Lidell, Places of Unknowing
  • Vines, I'll be here
  • Above & Beyond, Bigger Than All Of Us
  • Ement, Choice Paralysis
  • Hannah Holland, Last Exit on Bethnal
  • Khaled Kurbeh, Likulli Fadāin Eqāéh
  • Sofie Birch & Antonina Nowacka, Hiraeth
  • Terence Fixmer, Magnetic North EP
  • V/A, Tectonic Sound
  • Romy, Mid Air Transcendence Remixes EP

Global

  • Hamid Al-Saadi, Maqam Al-Iraq
  • J Balvin, Mixteip
  • Myke Towers, Island Boyz
  • Wolfgang Pérez, Só Ouço

Jazz

  • Nat Birchall, Liberated Sounds

Classical

  • Niklas Paschburg, Mexican Alps
  • Signum Quartett, A Dark Flaring: Works for String Quartet from South Africa
  • Gustavo Dudamel & The Los Angeles Philharmonic, Yanga

R&B/Soul

  • Sly & The Family Stone, The First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral 1967
  • Kanii, #BLUE
  • Ruby Francis, Pages of Philosophy
  • Nectar Woode, it's like I never left EP
  • Sofia Ly, Are You Bored Yet? EP

Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Raekwon, The Emperor's New Clothes
  • Benny The Butcher, Summertime Butch 2
  • $ilkmoney, WHO WATERS THE WILTING GIVING TREE ONCE THE LEAVES DRY UP AND FRUITS NO LONGER BEAR?
  • Che, Rest in Bass
  • GELO, League of My Own
  • hard life, onion
  • Joyner Lucas, ADHD 2
  • Loe Shimmy, Rockstar Junkie
  • Young Deji, When Are You Coming Back To Houston

Rock/Alt/Indie

  • Laura Jane Grace, Adventure Club
  • Madeline Kenney, Kiss from the Balcony
  • Natalie Bergman, My Home Is Not In This World
  • Cleo Reed, C***ry
  • Kitty Craft, Bits + Bobs from the Flower Patch Vol. II
  • Coral Grief, Air Between Us
  • Don't Worry, Idealism
  • Borderline, Crysalis
  • Bush, I Beat Loneliness
  • Dead Tooth, s/t
  • Dream, Ivory, When You Come Back I Have So Much To Tell You
  • Message To Bears, Tired Eyes, Waking Hearts
  • One More Satellite, s/t
  • Panic Shack, s/t
  • Rio Romeo, Good Grief!
  • We Are Scientists, Qualifying Miles
  • Snapped Ankles, Dancing in Transit: Live 2025

Credits

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
Chelsea O