The politics of fewer babies

By Brian Mann,
Sarah McCammon
Published July 7, 2025 at 6:03 PM EDT

Families in the U.S. and much of the world are having so few babies, national populations are set to shrink and age. The trend is changing American politics and fueling the rise of global populism.

Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.