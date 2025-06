/ South Korea's Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung speaks during a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 2, 2025. (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

After months of political turmoil, South Koreans have elected a new president. Opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung is projected to be the next leader of the country.

The snap election comes after impeached former President Yoon’s attempt to impose martial law in December.

We break down the election results with Anthony Kuhn, NPR’s correspondent based in Seoul.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR