The latest on the Boulder attack
Federal authorities filed a hate crime charge against the man they say attacked a group of people in Boulder, Colo., on Sunday. The group was marching in support of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Federal authorities filed a hate crime charge against the man they say attacked a group of people in Boulder, Colo., on Sunday. The group was marching in support of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate