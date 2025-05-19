2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
These photos capture the wonder of scientists in action

By Ari Daniel
Published May 19, 2025 at 5:51 PM EDT

The science magazine Nature announced the results of its annual Scientist at Work photography contest. The winning entries are dramatic, intimate portraits of research.

Ari Daniel
Ari Daniel is a reporter for NPR's Science desk where he covers global health and development.
