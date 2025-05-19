These photos capture the wonder of scientists in action
The science magazine Nature announced the results of its annual Scientist at Work photography contest. The winning entries are dramatic, intimate portraits of research.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The science magazine Nature announced the results of its annual Scientist at Work photography contest. The winning entries are dramatic, intimate portraits of research.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate