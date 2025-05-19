2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
A lot of volunteers are helping with Kentucky storm cleanup

By Karyn Czar
Published May 19, 2025 at 5:59 PM EDT

People have come from around the country to help storm victims in the small town of London, Kentucky where 17 people died after tornadoes' swept through on Friday.

Karyn Czar