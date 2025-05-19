A lot of volunteers are helping with Kentucky storm cleanup
People have come from around the country to help storm victims in the small town of London, Kentucky where 17 people died after tornadoes' swept through on Friday.
Copyright 2025 NPR
People have come from around the country to help storm victims in the small town of London, Kentucky where 17 people died after tornadoes' swept through on Friday.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate