Amtrak will take over renovation of New York's Penn Station. Some riders have doubts
Amtrak will be taking over renovations at New York's Penn Station, according to a letter sent by the Federal Railroad Administration.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Amtrak will be taking over renovations at New York's Penn Station, according to a letter sent by the Federal Railroad Administration.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate