Amtrak will take over renovation of New York's Penn Station. Some riders have doubts

By Stephen Nessen
Published April 18, 2025 at 5:52 PM EDT

Amtrak will be taking over renovations at New York's Penn Station, according to a letter sent by the Federal Railroad Administration.

