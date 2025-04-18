A good (and heroic!) dog leads Arizona toddler to safety
A toddler wandered away from home in Arizona and many feared the worst after seeing mountain lions during their search. A ranch dog found him and guided him to safety.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A toddler wandered away from home in Arizona and many feared the worst after seeing mountain lions during their search. A ranch dog found him and guided him to safety.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate