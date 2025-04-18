2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
A good (and heroic!) dog leads Arizona toddler to safety

By Michelle Aslam,
John Ketchum
Published April 18, 2025 at 5:40 PM EDT

A toddler wandered away from home in Arizona and many feared the worst after seeing mountain lions during their search. A ranch dog found him and guided him to safety.

Michelle Aslam
Michelle Aslam is a 2021-2022 Kroc Fellow and recent graduate from North Texas. While in college, she won state-wide student journalism awards for her investigation into campus sexual assault proceedings and her reporting on racial justice demonstrations. Aslam previously interned for the North Texas NPR Member station KERA, and also had the opportunity to write for the Dallas Morning News and the Texas Observer.
