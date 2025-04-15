D.C. opens its first LGBTQ senior home
Mary's House for Older Adults in Washington, D.C., is a new affordable housing project that is trying to ease the barriers LGBTQ seniors face when looking for safe, affordable housing.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Mary's House for Older Adults in Washington, D.C., is a new affordable housing project that is trying to ease the barriers LGBTQ seniors face when looking for safe, affordable housing.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate