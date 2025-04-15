2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
D.C. opens its first LGBTQ senior home

By Kathryn Fink
Published April 15, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT

Mary's House for Older Adults in Washington, D.C., is a new affordable housing project that is trying to ease the barriers LGBTQ seniors face when looking for safe, affordable housing.

Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.