Tariffs hurt small newspapers
A newspaper on the rural Colorado-New Mexico state line says new tariffs on Canadian newsprint could be the straw that breaks their back financially. Many newspapers are barely hanging on.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A newspaper on the rural Colorado-New Mexico state line says new tariffs on Canadian newsprint could be the straw that breaks their back financially. Many newspapers are barely hanging on.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate