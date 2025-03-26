2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Violent crackdown sends Syrian Alawites over the border into Lebanon

By Jawad Rizkallah
Published March 26, 2025 at 5:47 PM EDT

The euphoria of Syria's new dawn has turned to violence. Alleged massacres of minority Alawites have sent a fresh wave of refugees into neighboring Lebanon.

