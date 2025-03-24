2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
U.S. officials hold separate negotiation talks with Russia and Ukraine

By Charles Maynes,
Elanor Beardsley
Published March 24, 2025 at 6:10 PM EDT

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are meeting separately with U.S. officials in the capital of Saudi Arabia to discuss a ceasefire and other issues.

Charles Maynes
Elanor Beardsley