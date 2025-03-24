U.S. officials hold separate negotiation talks with Russia and Ukraine
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are meeting separately with U.S. officials in the capital of Saudi Arabia to discuss a ceasefire and other issues.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are meeting separately with U.S. officials in the capital of Saudi Arabia to discuss a ceasefire and other issues.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate