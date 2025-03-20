2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alvaro Bedoya, Democratic FTC commissioner fired by Trump administration, speaks out

By Leila Fadel
Published March 20, 2025 at 4:20 AM EDT

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Alvaro Bedoya, one of the two Democrats fired from their roles as commissioners at the Federal Trade Commission.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR PoliticsMorning Edition
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel