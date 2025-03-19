2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Donate
States sense opportunity to hire laid-off federal workers

By Tom Riese
Published March 19, 2025 at 5:49 PM EDT

With the Trump administration trying to lay off tens of thousands of federal workers, some Democratic governors are sensing an opportunity to hire them in state positions.

