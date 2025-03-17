2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Experts worry that DEIA bans are part of a push to undo the 1964 Civil Rights Act

By Sandhya Dirks
Published March 17, 2025 at 6:22 PM EDT

Civil rights experts worry bans on DEIA in education and government are part of a larger, ongoing push to undo the country's 1964 Civil Rights Act.

