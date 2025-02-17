A Delta Air Lines jet flips upside down on a Toronto runway and all 80 aboard survive

A regional passenger jet operated by Delta Air Lines flipped upside down while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon, injuring at least 18 people, authorities said.

Toronto airport authorities confirmed that all four crew members and 76 passengers survived. A statement posted by Delta said 18 passengers were injured and are being treated at local hospitals. The extent of their injuries remained unclear. At least two passengers were critically injured, but were expected to survive.

Photos of the plane after the crash showed most of its right wing sheared off as the fuselage lay upside down on the runway.

"We are very grateful that there was no loss of life and relatively minor injuries," Deborah Flint, CEO of Greater Toronto Airports Authority, told reporters after the accident. Flint added that 22 of the flight's passengers are Canadian.

"The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today's incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement released on X. "I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site."

Monday's crash in Toronto is the latest in a spate of air accidents in recent weeks across North America. On Jan. 29, a commercial jetliner and U.S. military helicopter collided in air near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., killing 67. Two days later in Philadelphia, a medical transportation plane crashed soon after takeoff, killing six on board. And on Feb. 6, a small passenger plane crash in Alaska claimed the lives of the 10 people on board.

Flight 4819 originated in Minneapolis. The CRJ900 regional jet, flown by Endeavor Air, was seen on the ground with smoke rising from it in social media posts; however, emergency crews managed to extinguish any fire that broke out.

As a precaution, all flights at Pearson International Airport were temporarily halted after the 2:15 p.m. ET crash, but have since resumed.

Investigators will begin examining the possible causes of the crash, Canada's Transportation Safety Board said. It was noted that the airport was experiencing gusty winds at the time.

In a statement posted on X, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said it is sending a team of investigators to support their Canadian counterparts. The Canadian agency will release any information about the investigation, the NTSB said.

