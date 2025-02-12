Radio Kitchen & Cellar Notes soiree At the Table comes to the B&O Railroad Museum April 4

After decades on air, WYPR’s beloved culinary shows Radio Kitchen and Cellar Notes are hosting their first-ever soiree in Baltimore.

Hosts Al Spoler and Hugh Sisson are teaming up to present At the Table, a curated reception of stellar wines followed by a seated dinner – with wine pairings – Friday April 4 in the B&O Railroad Museum’s historic roundhouse.

It’s a chance for longtime listeners and lovers of food and wine to come together in a culinary celebration, catered by Chef’s Expressions.

The evening kicks off at 6 p.m. with an hour-long wine reception featuring vintages curated by Al and Hugh, and featuring a Mystery Wine station where you can blind taste high-end and low budget wines to guess which is which.

Then we’ll sit for a long table-style dinner, where each course will have a secret ingredient to test your taste buds.

Tickets are available now, and include wine, food, parking and a meet-and-greet with Al and Hugh.

