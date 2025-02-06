Taylor Swift for Kids comes to Frederick's JBK Theater

She's the biggest pop star on the planet. And now you can experience her greatest hits with the whole family.

Baltimore Public Media's Saturday Morning Tunes presents Taylor Swift for Kids the morning of Sunday March 30 at Frederick Community College's intimate JBK Theater.

It's our first Saturday Morning Tunes in Frederick! Presented by Stages Music Arts.

Tickets are available now.

Featuring rising star Enslow and her band performing 60 minutes of Taylor Swift hits at a time the whole family can enjoy.

Doors open at 10am with friendship bracelet making in the lobby, and the show runs 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday March 30. Parking is free.

Dancing shoes are a must.

Enslow is a singer-songwriter known for her unique blend of pop, rock, and folk music. With her distinct vocals and heartfelt lyrics, Enslow is an up and coming artist hailing from the greater Baltimore area. Her music is characterized by its catchy melodies, and genre-bending sound.

Note: Anyone who purchases a ticket or RSVPs to a Saturday Morning Tunes show will be automatically enrolled in WTMD & WYPR’s newsletter. Tickets are non-refundable.

For all general inquiries and accessibility requests, please contact Sam Sessa at [email protected]