Midday travels to Morgan State University for Black History Month live broadcast Feb. 26

WYPR's Midday with Tom Hall is celebrating Black History Month with a special live broadcast at Morgan State University's Murphy Fine Arts Center – and you can be in the studio audience.

WYPR, in partnership with WEAA, will celebrate and explore the accomplishments of African Americans in academia including leadership, faculty, staff and students.

RSVP for free now.

Morgan State University continues to grow by leaps and bounds with student enrollment surpassing 10,000 students. UMBC, a designated Minority Serving Institution (MSI), continues to break barriers with an African American female president and groundbreaking programs like the Meyerhoff Scholars which develops minorities into future PhD’s and leaders in STEM.

During this program, we’ll hear from academics such as UMBC Dean Kimberly Moffitt, thought leaders and students about the importance of diversity for higher education and the future of American society.

Midday Live comes to the Recital Hall at Morgan State University's Murphy Fine Arts Center, 2201 Argonne Dr. in Baltimore, Wednesday Feb. 26. Doors open at 11:30am and the broadcast starts at noon.