A U.S. dual citizen is among 3 Israeli hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners

TEL AVIV, Israel — A U.S. dual citizen is among the three Israeli hostages released by Hamas Saturday, after more than 15 months in captivity in Gaza.

The release includes U.S. and Israeli dual citizen Keith Siegel, 65, Yarden Bibas, 35, and Ofer Kalderon, 54. Kalderon also holds French citizenship. The three men were handed over Saturday morning to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza, who transferred them to Israeli troops for the drive across the border into Israel. Bibas and Kalderon were handed over in Khan Younis, in Gaza's south; Seigel in Gaza City in the enclave's north.

Issam Rimawi / Anadolu via Getty Images / Anadolu via Getty Images Thirty-two Palestinians, who were released from Israeli jails on Saturday as part of the fourth batch of the prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas, are being welcomed by their relatives and citizens in Ramallah, West Bank on February 01, 2025.

In exchange, 183 Palestinian prisoners and detainees were released from Israeli jails, including some serving life sentences. Among those to be released are Mohammad El Halabi, the former manager of operations for charity group World Vision in Gaza, who was convicted by Israel in 2022 of funneling funds to Hamas. Halabi pleaded not guilty, and World Vision strongly denied his involvement. Also expected to be released is Shadi Amouri, who's serving a life sentence for a bombing that killed 17 Israelis in 2002. Amouri is set to be deported to a neighboring country.

Abdel Kareem / AP / AP Israeli Ofer Kalderon who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, waves before being handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas fighters in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025.

The exchange is part of a multiphase deal between Israel and Hamas, brokered by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar, that began Jan. 19, with a six-week ceasefire. During that time, a total of 33 of the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza — some of whom are believed to be dead — are supposed to be returned to Israel in exchange for around 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

The deal has held for nearly two weeks, allowing aid to flow into the enclave. On Saturday, a key border crossing at Rafah opened for the first time since Israel took control of the crossing in May, allowing 50 Palestinians to cross into Egypt for medical treatment. The two sides are set to begin the next phase of the negotiations which could see the ceasefire extended and the remaining hostages freed.

Mahmoud Illean / AP / AP Palestinian prisoners as greeted as they exit a Red Cross bus after being released from Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025.

A total of 18 hostages have been released since the ceasefire took effect – 13 of them Israeli and five Thai nationals. Over 500 Palestinians will have been released after today's exchange.

Siegel is the first American to be released as part of this deal. There are six other U.S. citizens being held hostage in Gaza, two of whom are still thought to be alive, according to Israel. Siegel's wife, Aviva, was also taken hostage, and was released as part of a previous ceasefire deal back in November 2023.

Abdel Kareem Hana / AP / AP Israeli Yarden Bibas, 34, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, is escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025.

"I think I'll scream and just jump on him. I can't wait," Aviva Siegel told NPR last April about how she would respond to her husband's release.

Bibas was taken hostage along with his wife and two small children. Throughout the war, the Bibas family has become a symbol of the plight of the hostages in Israel. Yarden Bibas has appeared in two videos from Gaza previously, but the fate of his family members in captivity remains unknown.

Nasser Nasser / AP / AP Palestinian prisoners are greeted as they exit a Red Cross bus after being released from Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025.

Kalderon's family did not know whether he would be returned to Israel alive or dead until the day before his release. "I hope that he's well enough to hug him...to tell him that we love him and we are here," his sister-in-law, Sharon Kalderon, told NPR earlier this month.

There are 79 hostages remaining in Gaza, many of whom are believed to be deceased, according to Israel.

Yanal Jabarin and Itay Stern contributed reporting from Tel Aviv and Ahmed Abuhamda from Cairo.

