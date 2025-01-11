Fresh Air Weekend: Tilda Swinton; Adrien Brody

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Tilda Swinton thinks about death and says you should, too: Swinton plays a woman dying of cancer in Pedro Almodóvar's The Room Next Door. "A life spent considering how we're going to spend our end is not wasted time," Swinton says.

Film offers 'Hard Truths' about why some people are happy -- and others are miserable: Marianne Jean-Baptiste plays a profoundly unhappy woman living in North London in a electrifying performance that's steeped in emotional complexity.

Adrien Brody drew on his family's immigration story for his role in 'The Brutalist': Brody won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of a Hungarian-Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor who seeks a fresh start in post-WWII America. "I just was in awe when I read the script," he says.

