© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPO 106.9 is currently broadcasting at reduced power. We are working to restore to full power. All streams are operational.

Zebra fish respond to ketamine

By Jon Hamilton
Published January 3, 2025 at 5:08 PM EST

New research shows that the anesthetic ketamine keeps fish from giving up -- and the way it works may help figure out how it works in humans and lead to better medications for depression.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jon Hamilton
Jon Hamilton is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. Currently he focuses on neuroscience and health risks.
See stories by Jon Hamilton