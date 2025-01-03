© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPO 106.9 is currently broadcasting at reduced power. We are working to restore to full power. All streams are operational.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is reelected to his position

By Claudia Grisales
Published January 3, 2025 at 5:35 PM EST

A new session of Congress began Friday with Republicans to take full control in the Washington this month. But the new session was not without internal drama for the party.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Politics
Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Claudia Grisales