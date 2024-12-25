Rural communities are finding new models to keep small general stores open
Some residents of Strafford, Vt., are trying to preserve their general store by buying it and hiring an operator with a promise to keep it local.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Some residents of Strafford, Vt., are trying to preserve their general store by buying it and hiring an operator with a promise to keep it local.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate