© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPO 106.9 is currently off the air due to a transmitter issue. We expect to have this resolved Friday 12/20. All streams are operational.

The health care industry's very bad year

By Maria Aspan
Published December 19, 2024 at 5:46 PM EST

The killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO has sparked scrutiny of the business of health care. But even the investors making money from this business have been unhappy with it this year.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Maria Aspan
Maria Aspan is the financial correspondent for NPR. She reports on the world of finance broadly, and how it affects all of our lives.