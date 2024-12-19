© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Do election victories really give presidents a 'mandate'?

By Domenico Montanaro
Published December 19, 2024 at 4:15 AM EST

Presidents often claim their election victories give them a mandate. How true is that in this hyperpolarized era — when President-elect Trump didn't win 50% of the vote?

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro