Do election victories really give presidents a 'mandate'?
Presidents often claim their election victories give them a mandate. How true is that in this hyperpolarized era — when President-elect Trump didn't win 50% of the vote?
Copyright 2024 NPR
Presidents often claim their election victories give them a mandate. How true is that in this hyperpolarized era — when President-elect Trump didn't win 50% of the vote?
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate