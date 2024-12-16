Tech executives are courting Trump
The tech industry is courting President-elect Donald Trump. SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son pledged a $100 billion investment in the U.S. over the next four years at an event at Mar-a-Lago.
Copyright 2024 NPR
